Menu
Search
Subscribe
Church News

“Lagos State Govt Halts Airlifting of Christian Pilgrims to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict”

By: News Wire

Date:

The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of the airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group, Hamas.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previously, some Christians from the state had embarked on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and another group of pilgrims was scheduled to be airlifted to Israel on Tuesday, October 10.

Mrs. Florence Gbafe, the Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), made this announcement in a statement on Monday. She explained that the decision was made after careful consideration of the security situation in Israel. The LSCPWB and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) will soon announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims.

Mrs. Gbafe expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the suspension and assured the intending pilgrims that they would be kept informed of developments regarding their journey to the Holy Land. She stated, “To all on the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due, please.”

She emphasized that the Lagos State Government and the federal government prioritize the safety of all pilgrims to the Holy Land and will not expose Nigerians to situations that could jeopardize their security. Mrs. Gbafe also expressed gratitude for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State, who had already completed their pilgrimage activities on Sunday and were expected to return to Nigeria later on Monday.

For more updates, please visit Naija247news.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Israeli Flags Burnt as “Shiites Protest in Nigeria, Condemn IDF Attacks on Palestinians”
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Israeli Flags Burnt as “Shiites Protest in Nigeria, Condemn IDF Attacks on Palestinians”

News Wire -
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly...

“Egyptian Intelligence Warned Israel of Imminent Threat, But Netanyahu’s Govt Downplayed It”

News Wire -
An Egyptian intelligence official revealed on Monday that his...

“Nnamdi Kanu Urges Unwavering Focus in Biafra Agitation, Emphasizes Journey Is Not Over”

Samuel Onyekwe -
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of...

Bonaventura Shines as Fiorentina Upsets Napoli

Emman Tochi -
Giacomo Bonaventura, celebrating his first Italy call-up in three...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Israeli Flags Burnt as “Shiites Protest in Nigeria, Condemn IDF Attacks on Palestinians”

Nigeria Metro News 0
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly...

“Egyptian Intelligence Warned Israel of Imminent Threat, But Netanyahu’s Govt Downplayed It”

Geopolitics 0
An Egyptian intelligence official revealed on Monday that his...

“Nnamdi Kanu Urges Unwavering Focus in Biafra Agitation, Emphasizes Journey Is Not Over”

Regions 0
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights