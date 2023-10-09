“Lagos State Govt Halts Airlifting of Christian Pilgrims to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict”

The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of the airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group, Hamas.

Previously, some Christians from the state had embarked on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and another group of pilgrims was scheduled to be airlifted to Israel on Tuesday, October 10.

Mrs. Florence Gbafe, the Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), made this announcement in a statement on Monday. She explained that the decision was made after careful consideration of the security situation in Israel. The LSCPWB and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) will soon announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims.

Mrs. Gbafe expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the suspension and assured the intending pilgrims that they would be kept informed of developments regarding their journey to the Holy Land. She stated, “To all on the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due, please.”

She emphasized that the Lagos State Government and the federal government prioritize the safety of all pilgrims to the Holy Land and will not expose Nigerians to situations that could jeopardize their security. Mrs. Gbafe also expressed gratitude for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State, who had already completed their pilgrimage activities on Sunday and were expected to return to Nigeria later on Monday.

