Environment

Lagos Govt set to demolish Jankara and Bombata market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday that the Lagos State government intends to demolish the Jankara and Bombata markets situated on Lagos Island.

This decision is aimed at facilitating unimpeded water flow into the drainage systems.

He made these remarks following an inspection tour of Lagos Island, during which he noted that numerous unlawful structures within the markets had obstructed the flow of water, leading to flooding. He also cited human activities as a negative influence on the area.

The governor said that starting from Monday, the Ministry of Environment will commence the issuance of demolition notices to the various shops that have been constructed on the drains and drainage channels.

In his words:

“There will be zero-tolerance and as from Monday, the Ministry of Environment will start giving demolition notices to all the stores that have been built on the drains and on all existing drains. 

“They have built shops on all the drains and that is why we are having these problems of flooding and environmental pollution. 

“We cannot let a few people risk the lives of the larger number of us.’’ 

“We are going to give them adequate notice and we are going to work with our concessionaires, the local government and all the stakeholders will be brought on  board. 

“We will all agree as to when that demolition and evacuation will start. 

“I have given them the first notice already and I will give them the opportunity as stakeholders, for us to know when that final demolition will take place.’’. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

