”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy symptoms after allegedly having s3x with a strange man.

In a video shared online, the woman, naked from the waist down, is seen being questioned by police in a police station while she was in anguish.

She explained that she was picked up by a short lightskinned man with locs.

She said that he paid her N5,000 after intercourse but she later lost the money. She added that she began experiencing stomach pain afterwards.

According to the young woman, she met the man at “Depot” and he took her to a hotel. She added that the man, who gave his name as Isaac, drove a black Toyota Camry.

“E yellow, e get dread, e no too tall. E say him name na Isaac,” she explained to the police officers questioning her.

The woman is seen pushing like a pregnant woman in the video while crying for help.

“Abeg, make una help me… I no wan die,” she pleaded as she squatted to push.

No dey push, no dey push,” a female voice is heard saying to the woman in distress.

“E dey push nau, na the money, na the money e dey push,” male voices responded.

Meanwhile, viewers have slammed the Nigerian police for questioning the woman in distress instead of rushing her to hospital.(www.naija247news.com).