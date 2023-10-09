Has Anybody Seen President Tinubu, He Was Last Seen On October 1st – Reuben Abati

Oct 9,2023.

Popular Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati is seeking the whereabouts of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Abati observed that President Tinubu has not been seen in public space for some days with no official explanation of his whereabouts, thus raising concerns about Tinubu’s welfare. The anchor queried the handlers of the President, noting that they should always be putting him (Tinubu) in the face of the news so the people of the country can know what’s going on.

Abati pointed out that the last time Tinubu was seen in public space was during the October 1, the independence anniversary celebrations shortly after he returned from his elongated trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Recall the president’s whereabouts were unknown until he returned to Nigeria on Friday night, September 29, although unconfirmed reports had it that he flew to Paris from New York.

Speaking during the Arise TV Morning Show, Abati noted that there has been no council meeting, recently screened Ministers have not been inaugurated and many other urgent government actions have not been attended to. He added that the President has not been attending official functions nor has he been receiving guests in Aso Rock. Abati pointed out that Vice President Kashim Shettima has been the one being seen in public places for government functions recently.

He said; ‘’Has anybody sighted President Tinubu because the last time we saw him was when he returned for the October 1 Independence anniversary and we saw him at the ceremony celebrating Nigeria at the Four court of the villa.

Since then, there has been no council meeting, the President has not attended to some other things. The NDDC board has not been sworn in. The three Ministers cleared by the Senate, we have not heard any further news. We have not seen the President receiving visitors, having activities within the villa.

It is very strange because one of the things you do in managing the President is you have to make sure that the President is on the front page of newspapers, constantly, regularly because the people have to know that he is on top of the job.”(www.naija247news.com)