Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

“Governor Obaseki Approves Clearing 28-Year Gratuity Backlog for Edo State Pensioners”

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has given his approval for the clearance of a 28-year backlog of gratuity owed to pensioners under the Edo State Local Government Staff Pension Board.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The announcement was made by Mrs. Osas-Ehigie Sandra, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) and Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Staff Pension Board.

A screening process has been scheduled for pensioners who were on the payroll between 1979 and 2008.

All eligible pensioners are required to present themselves at the Local Government Staff Pension Board Premises in King Square, Benin City, with their pension identity card, biometrics slip, and pay advice between Monday, October 16th, and Friday, October 20th, 2023, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire guts Sandaji filling station in Nasarawa
Next article
Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Becomes Exclusive Petrol Importer Amid Forex Challenges in Nigeria

Joseph Adam -
Lagos, October 9 - Nigeria's national oil firm,...

Women Affairs Minister Vows to Advocate for ‘One Chance’ Victim and Investigate Hospital

News Wire -
Uju Kennedy, the Minister of Women Affairs, has voiced...

Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy

The Editor -
…Passport Home Delivery** The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled...

Fire guts Sandaji filling station in Nasarawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fire in the early hours of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC Becomes Exclusive Petrol Importer Amid Forex Challenges in Nigeria

News Analysis 0
Lagos, October 9 - Nigeria's national oil firm,...

Women Affairs Minister Vows to Advocate for ‘One Chance’ Victim and Investigate Hospital

Regions 0
Uju Kennedy, the Minister of Women Affairs, has voiced...

Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy

Bilateral Ties 0
…Passport Home Delivery** The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights