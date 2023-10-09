“Governor Obaseki Approves Clearing 28-Year Gratuity Backlog for Edo State Pensioners”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has given his approval for the clearance of a 28-year backlog of gratuity owed to pensioners under the Edo State Local Government Staff Pension Board.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Osas-Ehigie Sandra, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) and Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Staff Pension Board.

A screening process has been scheduled for pensioners who were on the payroll between 1979 and 2008.

All eligible pensioners are required to present themselves at the Local Government Staff Pension Board Premises in King Square, Benin City, with their pension identity card, biometrics slip, and pay advice between Monday, October 16th, and Friday, October 20th, 2023, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.