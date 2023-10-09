Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

FRSC records 23.1% reduction in crashes, deaths in 9 months nationwide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded a substantial reduction in the total number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), injuries and fatalities between January and September.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the corps achieved 22 per cent reduction in RTCs, 21.3 per cent decrease in road injuries and 23.1 per cent reduction in road traffic deaths when compared with the same period in 2022.

He however, said that the records were according to the FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration.

“The corps recorded a total of 7,830 road traffic crashes as against 10,039 in the same period in the year 2022, representing 22 per cent decrease.

“From January to September 2023, the corps also achieved 21.3 per cent reduction in number of people rescued with injuries.

” The corps rescued a total of 22,580 in 2023 against 28,698 injured victims from January to September of the year 2022, “he said.

In the same vein, Kazeem said that on the number of people killed, the corps also recorded significant reduction within the operational period.

“According to the crash data report, in the first 9 months of the year 2023, the corps recorded a total of 3,730 fatalities as against 4,848 in the same period in the year 2022, representing 23.1 per cent reduction.

“It is expedient to inform the public that the highest achievement was recorded in the third quarter 2023 (July to September).

“In the 3rd quarter, the corps reduced RTCs by 37.6 per cent having reduced crashes from 3,412 in 2022 to 2,130 in year 2023.

“Road traffic Injuries were also reduced from 9,258 in year 2022 to 5,864 in 2023 representing 36.7 per cent reduction.

“Also, road traffic deaths were also reduced from 1,470 in the year 2022 to 880 in the year 2023, representing 40 per cent reduction in number of people killed, ” he said.

Kazeem said that it was pertinent to state that the significant decrease was achieved due to enhanced visibility on the highways and aggressive public education.

This, he said also included broadened and expanded command structures, injection of more patrol, rescue and recovery vehicles into the operations of the corps.

This, he added was for prompt rescue services and speedy removal of obstructions, and of course, deployment of men and logistics to areas hitherto uncovered.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as wishing to leverage on this opportunity to inform the public that the present administration of the Corps has unequivocally resolved not to rest on its oars.

This, he said. would be in ensuring steady reduction in crashes, injuries and fatalities on Nigerian roads. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Angry Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze As Female Trader Dies In Imo
Next article
Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC expresses concern over insecurity ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed...

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years in Benin

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday...

Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the electorate...

Angry Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze As Female Trader Dies In Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A tragic road accident occurred on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

INEC expresses concern over insecurity ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed...

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years in Benin

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday...

Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the electorate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights