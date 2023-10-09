Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Five young men have died in a motor accident along Katsina-Kano road.

According to reports, the young men who hailed from Katsina State were travelling to Kano for their friend’s wedding when the accident occurred on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The victims have been identified as:

1. Fatihulkhayr Yahya

2. Bello Hamisu Safana

3. Bashir Bala Sani Ingawa

4. Muhammad Saddi Ingawa

5. Aliyu Umar

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased youths have taken to social media to mourn them.

One Adam Suleiman Njogi, wrote:

”Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihir raji’un. With heavy heart and total submission to the will of almighty Allah, I deeply regret to announce the death of a Friend, colleague, mate and brother in person of Bello Hamisu Safana.

Bello Hamisu Safana died as a result of fatal accident along Katsina-Kano road. Capt Safana your life was one of selflessness and dedicated, you will be remembered. You were inspired, and a role model to many, you will be greatly missed. You worked hard and always followed the path of honesty, courage and strength. You have always been an important part of our Association (Katsina state Mariners Association). We Thank you for the time we had together, and all that you shared with us. I pray your departed soul should rest in peace. Your life was a blessing, your memories will forever remain in our heart.

I miss all the moments we shared as undergraduates and deck cadets onboard MV AIDA and MV Amana. Captain the path you have laid down is one thing worth emulating. You’d never be forgotten. Until we meet again Captain.To the family you left behind, I ask almighty Allah in his infinite mercy to give them and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss Amen.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Can Not Be President Of Nigeria Again” – Primate Ayodele
Next article
EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

Peter Obi Can Not Be President Of Nigeria Again” – Primate Ayodele

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights