State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire guts Sandaji filling station in Nasarawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire in the early hours of Monday morning gutted Sandaji filling station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the fire spread from the filling station and almost affected a portion of the campaign office belonging to David Ombugadu.

The fire incident was said to have occurred while a fuel tanker was unloading at the filling station located along Jos road in Lafia.

No lives were lost in the fire incident, but some persons escaped with minor burns and have since been taken to the casualty unit of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

According to reports, properties worth millions of naira was also lost as a result of the fire outbreak.

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service have since been dispatched to the scene to combat the outbreak and prevent further damages.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

