FG Plans Home Delivery of Passports in 2024

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The Federal Government has revealed plans to introduce home delivery of passports to Nigerians starting from next year. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement during the opening ceremony of the 2023 University of Lagos International Week in Lagos.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the automation of the passport application process had commenced, and Nigerians would soon enjoy the convenience of this new system. He expressed the government’s commitment to improving the passport application process and reducing waiting times.

He stated, “By implication, Nigerians will not need to wait longer than two weeks before they get their passport. By January next year, Nigerians will be able to complete this application process online, and by February next year, with collaboration and partnership with other relevant stakeholders, Nigerians will have their passports delivered to their homes, offices, and other locations of their choice.”

The Minister also mentioned that this new approach would be extended to the visa application process. Technology would be utilized throughout the entire process to ensure it is as seamless as possible. The government intends to open more visa application centers worldwide and strengthen the visa-on-arrival policy, with plans to enforce the doctrine of reciprocity.

Furthermore, Minister Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need for data harmonization to restore the integrity of travel documents. He highlighted the multiple registrations Nigerians currently undergo for various purposes, including Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), National Identification Numbers (NIN), SIM card registration, and international passports, all requiring personal data. Harmonizing these data sets is a priority for the government.

*Naija247news contributed to this report.*

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

