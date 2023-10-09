Edo Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Edo State, has arrested one Mr. Felix Iloghevbo for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter.

Spokesperson of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect committed the crime on September 19, 2023, in Idokpa community, Uhunwonde Local Government of the state.

He said operatives of the Egba Division Police station arrested the suspect while acting on credible information.

According to the PPRO, the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to Vivian Medical Center for a medical examination

The spokesperson said the police also arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in the state.

He said the suspect was arrested at Uromi, Edo state, following a complaint from the father of the victim, one Ehiavwin Great.

He said that Mr. Ehiavwin alleged that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination while the suspect has been arrested.

Nwabuzor said investigation is ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged to court. (www.naija247news.com).