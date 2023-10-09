“Egyptian Intelligence Warned Israel of Imminent Threat, But Netanyahu’s Govt Downplayed It”

An Egyptian intelligence official revealed on Monday that his country had repeatedly warned Israel about an impending major event. Abbas Kamel, the influential head of Egyptian intelligence, disclosed that he had personally cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about this development ten days prior to the attack.

Reportedly, Kamel was shocked by Netanyahu’s lack of action upon receiving the warning. Israeli officials had been preoccupied with issues in the West Bank and had underestimated the threat posed by the militant group in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government consists of supporters of West Bank settlers who had been demanding a crackdown due to rising violence in the region over the past 18 months.

“We have repeatedly alerted them that a significant escalation is imminent, but they underestimated these warnings,” the anonymous Egyptian official informed the Associated Press.

Israel found itself unprepared for the Hamas assault, during which terrorists breached border barriers, resulting in a bold attack that has claimed the lives of at least 800 people and left over 2,000 wounded, with the numbers expected to rise.

Many have criticized this as a significant failure, including Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Netanyahu, who emphasized that it exposed weaknesses in Israeli intelligence in Gaza. He refrained from offering an explanation for this failure, stating that lessons would be learned once the immediate military objectives were achieved.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief military spokesman, acknowledged that an explanation was owed to the public but emphasized that the focus at the moment was on the ongoing military operations.