Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Friday, October 6, 2023, arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State.

The Commission made this announcement on Monday Oct. 9, via its official Twitter account.

According to the statement released by EFCC, “The suspects are Chinonso Nnemeka, Chidenbere Ekwealor, Emeka Joseph, Emmanuel Onyeka Onyeukwu, Solomon Omojewe, Miracle Ogonnaya, Pius Innocent, Ebuka Odukwe Osita, Godspower Efe, Chinedu Odiaka, Ogbemudia Wisdom, Okocha Nduka, Victor Chukwuma, Ebuka Ohika and Bright Odinakachukwu.

“Others are Benjamin Kennedy, Abariowei Preye, Odinakachukwu Favour, Ofere Oghale, Micheal Okonkwo, Ezeali Stanley Chinedu, Akaluai Tega, Chibueze Obiozie, Chukwuma Chidimma, Sambo Daibra, Sunday Victor, Favour Ogaga-Oghene, Albert Oluwaleke, Agholor Omobude Simeon and Okeke Chibike.

“The rest are: Bolum Ogechukwu, Dortimi Obiagulu Abariowei, Michelle Cyril, Adesioye Ajibola, Emmanuel Omezi Chinedu, Sule Courage, Daniel Samuel, Ifeanyi Nwabor, Igalawuye Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Uwaechue Chinedu Stanley and Eboh Chukwuma, Ezeali James Arinze, Clever Afokoghene, James Power, Azubudike Emeka, Okwuolise Ebuka, Odiete Timothy and Gilbert Nelson.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Asaba following intelligence on their suspicious activities.

“Items recovered at the points of arrest include nine exotic cars; three Mercedes Benz GLK 350, Toyota Camry SE, two Lexus RX 350, two Toyota Camry LE, Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic, phones and laptops.

“They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash
Next article
”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five young men have died in...

Peter Obi Can Not Be President Of Nigeria Again” – Primate Ayodele

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five young men have died in...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights