EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Friday, October 6, 2023, arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State.

The Commission made this announcement on Monday Oct. 9, via its official Twitter account.

According to the statement released by EFCC, “The suspects are Chinonso Nnemeka, Chidenbere Ekwealor, Emeka Joseph, Emmanuel Onyeka Onyeukwu, Solomon Omojewe, Miracle Ogonnaya, Pius Innocent, Ebuka Odukwe Osita, Godspower Efe, Chinedu Odiaka, Ogbemudia Wisdom, Okocha Nduka, Victor Chukwuma, Ebuka Ohika and Bright Odinakachukwu.

“Others are Benjamin Kennedy, Abariowei Preye, Odinakachukwu Favour, Ofere Oghale, Micheal Okonkwo, Ezeali Stanley Chinedu, Akaluai Tega, Chibueze Obiozie, Chukwuma Chidimma, Sambo Daibra, Sunday Victor, Favour Ogaga-Oghene, Albert Oluwaleke, Agholor Omobude Simeon and Okeke Chibike.

“The rest are: Bolum Ogechukwu, Dortimi Obiagulu Abariowei, Michelle Cyril, Adesioye Ajibola, Emmanuel Omezi Chinedu, Sule Courage, Daniel Samuel, Ifeanyi Nwabor, Igalawuye Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Uwaechue Chinedu Stanley and Eboh Chukwuma, Ezeali James Arinze, Clever Afokoghene, James Power, Azubudike Emeka, Okwuolise Ebuka, Odiete Timothy and Gilbert Nelson.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Asaba following intelligence on their suspicious activities.

“Items recovered at the points of arrest include nine exotic cars; three Mercedes Benz GLK 350, Toyota Camry SE, two Lexus RX 350, two Toyota Camry LE, Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic, phones and laptops.

“They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”(www.naija247news.com).