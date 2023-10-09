Coroner Listens to Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Mother’s Testimony and Adjourns to November

The coroner presiding over the inquiry into the tragic death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, has heard the emotional testimony of the deceased’s mother, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni.

Appearing in court, Mrs. Oromoni was visibly shaken as she recounted the harrowing details surrounding her son’s death. During her testimony, she expressed her grief and anger, even cursing her son’s killers, occasionally breaking down in tears.

Mrs. Oromoni began her testimony by recounting that she received a message from the school informing her that her son had been injured while playing football with some classmates. After retrieving Sylvester from the school in Lagos, the family took him to their home in Warri, Delta State, when his health did not improve.

She noticed that her son’s lips were scaly, and he had a swollen hip upon his return home. Despite treating him for malaria for three days at home, his pain persisted.

Mrs. Oromoni revealed that her son eventually confessed to being beaten up by five other students and provided her with the names of three of them. She also mentioned that her son disclosed that he had been given a substance to drink.

Due to his deteriorating health, the family doctor advised them to take him for a scan and X-ray, but Mrs. Oromoni couldn’t recall the results due to her emotional state at the time.

Tragically, Sylvester Oromoni Jr. passed away on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State, following health complications allegedly stemming from his time at Dowen College, Lagos. In response to his death, the Lagos State Government closed the school and initiated a coroner’s inquest in January 2022.

Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, the Coroner, has instructed all parties involved in the inquest to submit their final written addresses, which will be adopted on November 20, 2023.

*Naija247news contributed to this report.*