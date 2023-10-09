Menu
Coman’s Brace Lifts Bayern Munich, Leverkusen Dominates

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Kingsley Coman’s impressive performance propelled Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory over Freiburg, keeping them just two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. With Leverkusen securing a 3-0 win against Cologne just before Bayern’s match, the reigning champions responded swiftly.

Coman initiated the scoring with a cross in the 12th minute that inadvertently sailed into the net. Leroy Sane doubled Bayern’s lead 25 minutes in, showcasing his partnership with Harry Kane, who provided the assist.

Although Sane netted another goal just before half-time, it was disallowed due to offside after a VAR review. Coman added his second goal with five minutes left, benefiting from a deflection.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel praised the team’s performance, highlighting Kane’s playmaking role. Freiburg coach Christian Streich acknowledged his team had a tough day.

Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso, continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win over Cologne. Goals from Jonas Hofmann, Jeremie Frimpong, and Victor Boniface secured Leverkusen’s dominant victory.

Alonso’s influence on Leverkusen was evident, with Hofmann opening the scoring through a slick team move. Grimaldo and Wirtz combined for Frimpong to tap in the second goal. Boniface scored the third, his seventh league goal this season.

Cologne’s struggles continued as they remain at the bottom of the table with just one point.

In another match, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 despite Jessic Ngankam’s penalty miss. Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff secured Frankfurt’s second win of the season.

*Contributed by Naija247news.*

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

