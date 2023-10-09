Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Carpenter docked for allegedly swindling client of N400,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Oct. 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 40-year-old carpenter, Sunday Agada was on Monday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja, for allegedly swindling his client of N400, 000.

The police charged Agada with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ade Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Ochuba Njidea of EFCC academyin Karu , Abuja entrusted the sum of N400, 000 to him for a set of chairs but with the intent to cheat he dishonestly converted all the money to his own personal use and failed to produce the work as agreed.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant to bail and ordered that a deposit of N400, 000 be made as bail bond.

He said that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses would be verified by court officers.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for further hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
INEC expresses concern over insecurity ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls
Next article
2 men docked for allegedly stealing diesel from their employer
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five young men have died in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno State Police Command has...

”Help me I don’t want to die – Lady Cries for help after sleeping with strange man

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman was filmed experiencing pregnancy...

EFCC Operatives Arrests 48 Suspected Fraudsters in Delta State

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights