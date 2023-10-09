Menu
Bukayo Saka Ruled Out of England’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers Against Australia and Italy

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Bukayo Saka will not be available for England’s upcoming matches against Australia and Italy, according to an announcement from the English Football Association (FA).

Gareth Southgate had initially included the 22-year-old Arsenal winger in a 26-man squad for these matches. However, Saka missed Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Manchester City due to a hamstring issue that had been troubling him in recent games.

In a statement, the FA explained, “The forward reported to St George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad. Having missed Arsenal’s Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday through injury, Saka was assessed by the England medical team, and it was decided that the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.”

The statement also clarified that no replacements are planned, leaving Southgate with a squad of 25 players to work with.

England is set to host Australia in a friendly match at Wembley on Friday, followed by a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy at the national stadium on October 17.

*Naija247news contributed to this report.*

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

