Bonaventura Shines as Fiorentina Upsets Napoli

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Giacomo Bonaventura, celebrating his first Italy call-up in three years, played a pivotal role in Fiorentina’s remarkable 3-1 victory over Napoli. The veteran midfielder scored a crucial goal in the 63rd minute, highlighting his value to the Azzurri.

Fiorentina’s win propelled them into the Serie A Champions League places, moving past defending champions Napoli. Josip Brekalo opened the scoring for Fiorentina, but Napoli equalized through a penalty converted by Victor Osimhen.

However, Bonaventura’s expertly taken goal restored Fiorentina’s lead, and substitute Nicolas Gonzalez sealed the victory on the break in stoppage time.

This victory places Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina in fourth place, just four points behind league leaders AC Milan, and level with fierce rivals Juventus.

**Lukaku’s Brace Powers Roma**

Romelu Lukaku continued his impressive start at Roma with a brace in their 4-1 victory over Cagliari. Lukaku’s goals took his total tally to seven in all competitions since joining Roma on loan from Chelsea.

Roma’s win, their third in a row, moved them to 10th place in Serie A. However, the victory was marred by Paulo Dybala’s injury, who left the field with a knee injury before half-time.

Despite inconsistent results, Lukaku’s performances have been a bright spot for Roma, and the team looks to build on this momentum.

**Vecino’s Late Goal Secures Lazio’s Win**

Matias Vecino’s late volley secured a 3-2 win for Lazio over Atalanta. The Uruguayan midfielder’s goal came in the 83rd minute and marked his second consecutive goal, following his Champions League goal against Celtic.

Lazio now sits just one point behind their local rivals Roma in the Serie A standings. Atalanta, on the other hand, is in sixth place with 13 points.

Surprise packages Monza and Frosinone also had victories, with Monza beating Salernitana 3-0, and Frosinone defeating Verona 2-1.

