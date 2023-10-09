Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Allocates $40 Million to Enhance Access to mRNA Vaccines in Africa

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $40 million to support the advancement of access to mRNA vaccines, which are essential for safeguarding against various diseases in Africa. This initiative includes funding for a Belgian biotech firm and two prominent African vaccine manufacturers.

Quantoom Biosciences, headquartered in Nivelles, will receive $20 million to further develop its mRNA manufacturing platform. Additionally, the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal and Biovac in South Africa will each receive $5 million to acquire this technology. Another $10 million is earmarked for additional vaccine manufacturers interested in adopting the platform.

mRNA vaccines played a pivotal role in reshaping the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, equitable access to these vaccines has been a significant challenge. Several initiatives have emerged to address this issue and leverage mRNA technology to combat existing threats that disproportionately affect lower-income countries, including malaria and tuberculosis.

In April, the World Health Organization inaugurated its mRNA vaccine technology hub in Cape Town, South Africa. Afrigen Biologics, a member of this hub, has already developed Africa’s first mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 in a laboratory setting.

While mRNA vaccines hold immense promise, they remain costly to produce, especially when needed at a large scale. Quantoom’s platform, known as Ntensify, offers a cost-effective and efficient means of producing mRNA batches at scale, thus contributing to vaccine self-reliance in the region, according to Dr. Amadou Sall, CEO of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

The development of Ntensify received initial funding from the Gates Foundation in 2016. Afrigen has already adopted this platform, using it for the development of vaccines for Rift Valley fever and gonorrhea, with the potential to reduce vaccine development costs by half compared to traditional mRNA technology.

This investment marks a significant step toward addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing vaccine access in Africa.

