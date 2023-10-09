Menu
BBNaija All Stars: I’ll pay N12m tithe from my prize money – Ilebaye

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, aka Baye, has said she would give N12 million to her church as tithe from the N120 million prize money she won from the reality show.

Recall that Ilebaye, a 22-year-old Kogi-born model, beat five other finalists to emerge winner of the BBNaija All Stars season on October 1, 2023.

She was presented with a cheque for N120 million and a brand-new car at the prize presentation ceremony.

IIebaye has now said she would give part of the money to her church to express gratitude to God for her victory.

She disclosed this while fielding questions from fans over the weekend.

“Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me,” Ilebaye said.(www.naija247news.com).

