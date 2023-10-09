Menu
FootBall

Barcelona’s Teen Sensation Lamine Yamal Sets New Record as Youngest-Ever La Liga Scorer

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Lamine Yamal, the budding star of Barcelona, has etched his name in history as the youngest-ever scorer in La Liga, surpassing the previous record held by Fabrice Olinga from Malaga since 2012. Yamal achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and 87 days.

In a game against Granada, with Barcelona trailing by two goals, Yamal demonstrated his talent when Joao Felix provided him with an opportunity, and he calmly slotted the ball into an empty net just before half-time.

Yamal’s journey to stardom has been remarkable. He recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2026, accompanied by a staggering one billion-euro release clause ($1.06 billion). His debut for Barcelona last season at the age of 15 years and 290 days made him the youngest debutant in the club’s history. This season, he also became the youngest La Liga starter in the 21st century and holds the record for the youngest assist provider in the same timeframe.

Furthermore, in a Euro 2024 qualifier, Yamal achieved the distinction of becoming Spain’s youngest-ever player and goalscorer when La Roja defeated Georgia 7-1.

*Contributed by Naija247news.*

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

