ASR Africa Initiates Construction of N2.5 Billion Oncology Center in Ilorin

Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a cutting-edge N2.5 billion Oncology Centre, set to serve the entire West African region. This remarkable healthcare facility is a vital component of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), falling under its Tertiary Health Systems Support Grant scheme. ASR Africa, a prominent philanthropic organization dedicated to sustainable impact in health, education, and social development across Africa, generously allocated 10 billion Naira in grants of 2.5 billion Naira each to four states as part of this initiative.

Kwara State became a recipient of this grant after its Executive Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, presented the model for the largest Oncology Research, Diagnostic, and Treatment Centre in Nigeria. This transformative project, conducted in partnership with the Kwara State Government and under ASR Africa’s direct supervision, will be equipped with cutting-edge oncology diagnostic and treatment technology, offering world-class services to both Nigerians and international patients. Its goal is to enable early cancer detection and provide affordable treatment for all types of cancer.

Governor Abdulrazaq expressed his delight, commending ASR Africa and its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for initiating the groundbreaking of the N2.5 billion oncology center. He acknowledged the immense corporate social responsibility gesture and pledged to strengthen the strategic partnership with ASR Africa to ensure the project’s successful completion.

Upon completion, the oncology center will solidify Nigeria’s position as a leading destination for quality and affordable cancer diagnostics and treatment in the West African sub-region.

Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, expressed gratitude to Governor Abdulrazaq for his vision and commitment to this project. He assured that the project would be completed promptly due to its significance to the state, Nigeria, and the West African sub-region. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa, prioritizes enhancing public access to quality healthcare services, with this cancer treatment facility being a top priority.

Kwara State has also benefited from ASR Africa’s 1 billion Naira tertiary education grant, supporting the construction of a 3,000-seat amphitheater at the University of Ilorin. Other states, including Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Sokoto, have similarly received grants to advance education and development initiatives.