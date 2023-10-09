Menu
Law and Order

2 men docked for allegedly stealing diesel from their employer

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sango-Ota(Ogun), Oct. 9,2023.

Two men were on Monday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ ‘Court in Ogun,for allegedly stealing 25 kegs of diesel worth N1.2 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Makinde Sunday,46, and Oluwaseun Elijah,33 with theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in Sept.25, at Danzchiyi Global Limited in Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the two defendants being staff of Danzchiyi Global Limited, conspired and stole 25 kegs of diesel, worth N1.2 million, belonging to their employer.

He said that they were caught by the security guard and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened te sections 353(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr O.O. Okiki, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Okiki ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Oct.10 for further hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

