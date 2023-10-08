Western democracies ‘disturbed’ by Russia’s plan to reverse nuclear test ban ratification

The United States has expressed concern over Russia’s decision to reverse its ratification of the 1996 treaty that banned nuclear weapons testing. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), announced this move, citing a desire to be on “equal footing” with the US, which signed but did not ratify the treaty. The US State Department reacted by stating that such a move could endanger the global norm against nuclear testing. They also suggested that Russia might be attempting to pressure countries supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that Moscow might reassess its treaty ratification, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that it did not imply an intention to resume nuclear tests. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Robert Floyd, the executive director of the CTBTO, both expressed concern over the potential reconsideration of the CTBT ratification by any State Signatory.

