Maritime

“Unlocking Nigeria’s Blue Economy Potential: NESG Envisions N4 Trillion Annual Growth”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has asserted that Nigeria has the potential to annually generate approximately N4 trillion by fully tapping into the marine and blue economy sector. This declaration was made during a webinar titled “Blue Economy: Private Sector’s Vital Role” in preparation for the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit (#NES29).

Mr. Clem Ugorji, a member of the NESG’s Sustainability Policy Commission steering committee, emphasized that the blue economy offers a significant opportunity for coastal nations with abundant marine resources, such as Nigeria, to stimulate economic activities and growth by sustainably utilizing renewable resources. He highlighted that the blue economy has already generated over 500 billion Euros, contributing 1.7% to Europe’s GDP. In Nigeria, it has the potential to generate 5 billion dollars, making it a catalyst for addressing issues like poverty and unrest in coastal economies.

Furthermore, Ugorji pointed out that the private sector can play a pivotal role by introducing maritime-based technology, enhancing the utilization of marine resources, boosting the technical skills of workers through entrepreneurship, on-the-job training, and investment capabilities. This, in turn, can facilitate the expansion of projects, encourage innovation, and promote the marketing of marine and blue economy services, ultimately leading to increased exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Captain Suleiman Baiyee, a maritime consultant, emphasized the need for addressing security challenges in Nigeria’s blue economic zone to bolster investor confidence and facilitate development. Nigeria boasts 853 km of coastline and 4,000 km of navigable coastal ways, requiring infrastructure investment to unlock their full potential.

Lastly, Ms. Eunice Ezeoke, President of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Nigeria, highlighted several opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s blue economy.

Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna
“Chief of Defence Staff Pledges Unwavering Commitment to National Security”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

