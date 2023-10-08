Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu

By: The Editor

Date:

The Federal Government is set to inaugurate its Conditional Cash Transfer program for 15 million households on October 17th, 2023, as announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu. She shared this information during her appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics show, months after the government ceased subsidizing petroleum.

Pending approval from the President, the official launch of the program is scheduled for October 17th, aiming to benefit 15 million households across Nigeria. To ensure the credibility of the beneficiaries, the ministry is collaborating with stakeholders nationwide to compile a reliable register.

Edu explained that an ongoing verification process is underway, with personnel actively involved in every state. These teams are working in conjunction with state cash transfer offices and governors heading steering committees. Their collective effort is aimed at confirming that individuals listed on the national social register are indeed Nigerians falling within the income bracket of under $1.95 per day, thus qualifying for the program.

Acknowledging the possibility of deceased or economically improved individuals still appearing on the register, Minister Betta emphasized the importance of the verification process. It involves cross-referencing data with elements such as BVN (Bank Verification Number), NIM (National Identification Number), and biometrics. Each household is also documented with a photograph, allowing for easy verification against the register.

The Editor
The Editor

