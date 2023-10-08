Menu
”Throwing stones but you live in glass house” – Davido responds to Pinnick’s allegations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 8, 2023.

The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick recently called out Davido for refusing to perform at this year’s Warri Again festival despite allegedly receiving a payment of $94,600 and the organisers booking a private jet for him for $18,000.

He threatened to teach the singer a lesson, adding that he was becoming too proud despite not being a bigger artist than Burna Boy who is half Itsekiri (Warri).

Davido, has seemingly responded to the allegations by Amaju Pinnick that he refused to show up at an event in Warri, Delta State, despite being paid an excess of $94,600 (about N72 million).

In what appears like a shade on the former boss of the Glass House; NFF headquarters, Davido wrote via his X handle, “Throwing stones but u dey live for glass house.”

In another post, Davido bragged that nobody could stop him from performing anywhere in Nigeria, assuring his fans in Warri that he would be in their city soon.

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon,” he wrote.

He also posted a picture of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, logo with the caption; “Make I no talk.”. (www.naija247news.com).

