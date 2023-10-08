“Simone Biles Secures 21st World Title in Gymnastics All-Around

American gymnastics sensation Simone Biles continues her extraordinary comeback after a two-year break by clinching her 21st world title in the all-around category at the World Gymnastics Championships. Biles, who had already claimed team gold earlier in the week, displayed an outstanding performance to secure the title with a score of 58.399 points.

Defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil came second with a score of 56.766, while Biles’ American teammate Shilese Jones won the bronze medal with a score of 56.332. Biles excelled on three of the four apparatuses, with the uneven bars being the exception.

This victory marked Biles’ sixth all-around world crown, and she was visibly emotional as she stood atop the podium. Reflecting on her win, Biles shared, “Actually, I had something in my eye today that I couldn’t get out, I swear it’s true. But I was emotional because 10 years ago, I won my first worlds, and now we’re back here.”

The 26-year-old gymnast added, “It means everything to me, after everything I’ve put in to get back to this place to feel comfortable and confident enough to compete.” Biles still has four apparatus finals ahead, suggesting that her medal collection may grow further during the competition.

Simone Biles’ remarkable return comes after a challenging period marked by the “twisties,” a temporary mental block experienced by gymnasts. She faced this mental hurdle during the Tokyo Olympics, which led to her withdrawal from several finals. Her return to top-level competition signals her preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, and she expressed feeling less nervous during her recent victory compared to the team finals in Tokyo.

Biles’ coach, Cecile Landi, praised her resilience, stating, “She proves to everyone that she can be better than before. She is like wine, she gets better with age.” During the qualifiers, Biles introduced a new move, the Yurchenko double pike vault, now known as the “Biles II.”

Despite her extraordinary success, even Biles can experience unexpected moments, as seen when she tripped during a simple leap in her floor routine, drawing a smile from the American gymnast. Notably, the podium in Antwerp featured all black gymnasts for the first time, a moment that Biles celebrated as ‘Black girl magic,’ emphasizing the importance of determination and hard work for young girls aspiring to achieve their goals.

Simone Biles’ impressive tally of 34 world and Olympic medals solidifies her status as the most decorated gymnast in history.”