PENGASSAN Confirms Reinstatement of Fuel Subsidy During President Bola Tinubu’s Admin

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has officially acknowledged the reinstatement of fuel subsidy during President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

President Bola Tinubu had initially announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on his first day in office, resulting in a significant increase in fuel prices, soaring from N197 to a range between N480 and N570 per litre. Subsequently, the pump price saw further adjustments, reaching N620.

However, concerns arose due to fluctuations in the global oil market, with speculations about further price increases. While there were reports of federal government interventions to prevent additional hikes in the pump price, these were officially denied.

Nonetheless, investigative findings by Daily Trust revealed documents indicating that despite assurances from President Tinubu that the subsidy had been eliminated, the federal government disbursed N169.4 billion as subsidy payments in August to maintain the pump price at N620 per litre.

A document from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disclosed that in August 2023, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) disbursed $275 million as dividends to Nigeria through NNPC Limited. NNPC Limited utilized $220 million (equivalent to N169.4 billion at the exchange rate of N770/$) from the total to cover the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy cost, while retaining $55 million.

The government neither confirmed nor refuted these reports.

Festus Osifo, National President of PENGASSAN, addressed the issue on Channels Television’s Politics Today, acknowledging that due to the current cost of crude oil in the international market and the exchange rate, the government continues to provide subsidies for petrol.

He explained, “They [the government] are paying subsidy today. In reality today, there is subsidy because when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was somewhere around $80 per barrel. But today, it has increased to about $93-$94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, due to this increase, the petroleum price had to be adjusted.”

Osifo emphasized that two conditions must be met for the government to discontinue subsidizing petroleum: effective management of the exchange rate and the infusion of adequate supply to stabilize it.

He concluded, “So, if the exchange rate comes down today, we will not be paying subsidy. But with the current exchange rate and the price of crude oil in the international market, we have reintroduced subsidy.”