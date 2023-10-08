“Osun State Communities of Ifon and Ilobu Sign Peace Accord Amid Ongoing 24-Hour Curfew”

“After days of intense conflict, the communities of Ifon and Ilobu in Osun State have officially agreed to a peace accord in collaboration with the state government to halt hostilities immediately.

The Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed this development in a statement on Saturday, following a crucial stakeholders meeting held on Friday night between the state government and the leaders of the feuding communities. While acknowledging the positive step towards lasting peace, the Osun State government emphasized that the 24-hour curfew currently in place remains in effect.

The recent communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu had resulted in significant loss of life and property, prompting Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to impose a 24-hour curfew in both communities. Key points from the peace agreement include:

1. Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu and Irepodun local governments have agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities through a signed Peace Agreement.

2. Despite this positive development, Governor Adeleke has directed the continuation of the 24-hour curfew in Orolu and Irepodun local governments, where Ifon and Ilobu are located, until further notice.

3. The peace accord was the result of a stakeholders meeting involving the Osun State government and leaders of the two warring communities. The state’s delegation was led by Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, with the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, and other senior government officials present.

4. Representatives from each of the communities, including Otun Olobu Chief Jimoh Waliyu, Esa of Ifon Chief Babatunde Oyetunji, and the representative of the third community of Olokanla, Mr. Bashiru Azeez, along with two other representatives from each community, signed the peace agreement.

5. Governor Ademola Adeleke commended the communities for choosing peace over conflict and emphasized that the 24-hour curfew will persist until total peace, law, and order are restored.

6. Any individuals or groups found violating the terms of the peace agreement will face legal prosecution.

7. Strict restrictions on both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas will continue until further directives from Governor Adeleke and the security forces.

8. Joint Security Task Force personnel, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, and other security agents, will maintain 24-hour surveillance in the communities to ensure a lasting peace.

9. The Osun State government is committed to protecting the lives and properties of the people of Orolu and Irepodun local governments, and by extension, the entire state, in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

10. The government expresses its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives during the recent crisis.

This peace accord signifies a positive step towards resolving the conflict between Ifon and Ilobu and underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.”