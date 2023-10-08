Menu
"Netanyahu Pledges Strong Response to Hamas Attack: 'We Will Eliminate Them'"

By: News Wire

Date:

"Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hamas: 'We Will Eliminate Them'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged a robust response to the recent attack by Hamas militants, declaring it a ‘black day’ for Israel and vowing to use the full force of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities.

In a brief televised statement, Netanyahu stated, ‘The IDF is prepared to utilize all its power to eradicate Hamas’s capabilities. We will pursue them relentlessly and respond forcefully to this dark day they have brought upon Israel and its people.’ His remarks came after Hamas militants conducted a surprise dawn attack, infiltrating Israel with hundreds of fighters amid a massive rocket barrage.

Gun battles continued throughout the night following Hamas’s large-scale assault, which saw thousands of rockets launched from Gaza and fighters targeting Israeli soldiers and civilians. This attack marked the first time in half a century that such a coordinated ground, air, and sea offensive had occurred, reminiscent of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Netanyahu addressed the nation, stating, ‘We are in a state of war.’ In response, the Israeli military launched strikes against targets in the besieged enclave, resulting in the destruction of several residential towers.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with approximately 80 casualties reported in Israel, according to medical services. In Gaza, authorities reported a death toll of 232 in one of the most violent escalations of the conflict in years, leaving hundreds wounded on both sides.”

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

