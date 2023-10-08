Morocco, Spain, and Portugal to Co-host 2030 World Cup, Saudi Arabia Eyes 2034 Bid

FIFA, the international football governing body, has revealed that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. This landmark decision includes a unique centenary celebration featuring the first three matches held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the tournament. This signifies a truly global event, spanning six countries across three continents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FIFA made the announcement on Wednesday, stating, “The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation.” Additionally, FIFA has planned a centennial celebration ceremony in Montevideo, Uruguay, and will host three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia has expressed its intention to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The Saudi Arabian football federation released a statement highlighting their goal to organize a world-class tournament, drawing inspiration from the country’s ongoing social and economic transformation and its profound passion for football.

The selection process for the 2034 World Cup will be limited to bids from Asia and Oceania due to previous decisions, including the allocation of the 2026 tournament to Canada, Mexico, and the United States, which will involve men’s teams from 48 different countries. Apart from Saudi Arabia, Australia is expected to be another contender for hosting the event. Australia recently co-hosted this year’s Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.

This decision to host the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup in South America pays homage to the inaugural World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930, where the tournament originated. While this choice adds complexity due to extensive travel between continents and time zones, it holds symbolic significance for the historic event.

Morocco becomes the second African nation to host a World Cup, following South Africa’s hosting in 2010. Argentina previously hosted the tournament in 1978, while Spain did so in 1982. Both Portugal and Paraguay will host World Cup matches for the first time, similar to Morocco, although all three have previously hosted continental championships.

The 2030 World Cup is scheduled for June and July, with 104 matches on the agenda. This decision underscores the global appeal and enthusiasm for the world’s most significant football event.