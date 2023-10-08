Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

“Late McTominay Heroics Secure Manchester United’s 2-1 Victory Over Brentford

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a thrilling turnaround, Scott McTominay emerged as the unlikely savior for Manchester United with two stoppage-time goals, securing a crucial 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Brentford appeared poised to end their seven-game winless streak as Mathias Jensen opened the scoring with assistance from a goalkeeping error by Andre Onana.

Facing the prospect of a third home defeat in just eight days, Manchester United’s fortunes changed when substitute McTominay, introduced by manager Erik ten Hag in the final three minutes, remarkably netted twice.

Despite having his first goal disallowed for offside, McTominay found the back of the net twice in the six minutes of added time, relieving the pressure on the manager and lifting Manchester United to ninth place, just four points away from the top four.

Ten Hag faced defensive challenges due to a growing injury list, with Raphael Varane’s absence compounded by unavailable players like Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, and Sergio Reguilon. This forced Harry Maguire into an unlikely pairing with 35-year-old Jonny Evans in central defense.

However, the opening goal was conceded due to goalkeeping errors, as Onana let a low effort from Jensen slip through his grasp. Onana, who was signed from Inter Milan in July, has faced criticism for his recent performances, which included errors in the Champions League.

Manchester United struggled to find an equalizer until McTominay’s late heroics. Manager ten Hag made tactical substitutions, replacing underperforming players like Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. Antony made his Premier League return after allegations of domestic abuse, but it was McTominay who ultimately changed the course of the game.

McTominay’s dramatic late goals, including a skillful strike and a header, sealed the victory, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home fans.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
120 dead as “Deadly 6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes West Afghanistan
Next article
“Brentford Secures Loan Deal for Nigerian U-20 Defender Benjamin Fredrick
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Brentford Secures Loan Deal for Nigerian U-20 Defender Benjamin Fredrick

Emman Tochi -
Brentford Football Club has officially signed Nigerian under-20 defender,...

120 dead as “Deadly 6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes West Afghanistan

Naija247news -
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck...

“Netanyahu Pledges Strong Response to Hamas Attack: ‘We Will Eliminate Them'”

News Wire -
"Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hamas: 'We Will Eliminate...

“Israel Ceases Gaza’s Electricity Supply Amid Escalation – Energy Minister

News Wire -
In the aftermath of a deadly escalation in the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Brentford Secures Loan Deal for Nigerian U-20 Defender Benjamin Fredrick

FootBall 0
Brentford Football Club has officially signed Nigerian under-20 defender,...

120 dead as “Deadly 6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes West Afghanistan

Geopolitics 0
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck...

“Netanyahu Pledges Strong Response to Hamas Attack: ‘We Will Eliminate Them'”

Geopolitics 0
"Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hamas: 'We Will Eliminate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights