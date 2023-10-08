Lagos State Govt Taskforce Takes Demolish Illegal Shanties and Vehicles in Jibowu Area

In a coordinated operation led by CSP Shola Jejeloye, the chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, officials have taken decisive action against illegal shanty houses and obstructive vehicles in the popular Jibowu area of Yaba. The shanties and the 35 impounded vehicles were identified as significant sources of obstruction along the Jibowu corridor in the Yaba axis.

CSP Shola Jejeloye expressed his disappointment in the self-centered actions of some transport operators who occupied a substantial portion of the road, hindering the free flow of traffic for their convenience. These operators were found to be loading goods onto their vehicles and picking up passengers on the road, causing frustration for residents and commuters in the area, especially during the evening hours.

Jejeloye emphasized the negative impact of such actions, stating that they lead to increased travel times and unnecessary chaos, particularly after dark. He also confirmed that the impounded vehicles had been documented, and their owners would face legal consequences for their actions.

Jejeloye pledged to maintain constant patrols and monitoring of the Jibowu corridor, especially during the nighttime when such infractions typically occur. Offenders caught causing inconvenience to road users would be arrested and prosecuted.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an inspection tour on Lagos Island, also announced plans to demolish the Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of efforts to address recurrent flooding in the area. The Governor attributed the flooding to illegal constructions and shanties obstructing drainage channels.

He further stated that stakeholders had been consulted regarding the decision to demolish Pelewura Market and assured that a well-planned approach involving local governments and concessionaires would be undertaken for a smooth demolition process.

The Governor’s inspection tour covered several key areas affected by flooding, reaffirming the commitment of the state government to address these issues for the benefit of all citizens.