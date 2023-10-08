Lagos Nightclub Shut Down for Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government has taken action against a popular nightclub within the state due to noise pollution concerns.

In a brief statement on Saturday night, Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced the closure of Silk Club, located at 190 Awolowo Road in Ikoyi. This enforcement operation was carried out by officials from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) under the commissioner’s directives.

Wahab shared on X (formerly Twitter), “In line with my instructions, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, resulting in the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, due to noise pollution.”