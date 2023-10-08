“Israel Ceases Gaza’s Electricity Supply Amid Escalation – Energy Minister

In the aftermath of a deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict, Israel has ordered its state-run electricity company to halt power supply to the Gaza Strip. This decision followed a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, as confirmed by the country’s Energy Minister, Israel Katz.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Katz stated, ‘I have signed an order instructing (Israel) Electric Company to stop the electricity supply to Gaza.’

Hamas released images showing the capture of several Israelis, and Israel army spokesman Daniel Hagari acknowledged the kidnappings, stating, ‘There are kidnapped soldiers and civilians. I can’t give figures about them at the moment. It’s a war crime committed by Hamas, and they will pay the price.’

The attack by the Islamist group began around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) with thousands of rockets launched, some reaching as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, bypassing the Iron Dome defense system and hitting buildings.

Hamas fighters, using various means of transportation including vehicles, boats, and motorized paragliders, breached Gaza’s security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, firing upon residents and passersby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attack has risen to at least 70, and Israeli army Major General Ghasan Alyan warned that Hamas had ‘opened the gates of hell.’

The Israeli military reported that its forces were engaged in live gun battles in several locations near the Gaza Strip, in an operation labeled ‘Swords of Iron.’

An AFP journalist in Gaza witnessed smoke rising from the remnants of a residential tower following Israeli strikes, which Gaza’s interior ministry reported contained 100 apartments and was completely destroyed.

Israel’s military stated that it had issued warnings to residents to evacuate before targeting two multistory buildings used by Hamas.

The aid organization Doctors Without Borders reported that one strike had hit the enclave’s Indonesian hospital and an ambulance outside Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties.

AFP”