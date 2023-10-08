Increased Police Presence in London Following Israel-Gaza Conflict

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced an escalation in patrols across certain areas of the city in response to the recent attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a statement shared on social media, the Metropolitan Police acknowledged the existence of multiple incidents related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. They stated, “We are aware of a number of incidents… in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.”

The police force has taken proactive measures by increasing patrols in specific London neighborhoods to offer a visible presence and reassurance to local communities. In one instance, heightened security was observed around a synagogue in northwest London, as reported by an AFP journalist.

The recent surge in violence initiated with a significant rocket barrage, followed by ground, air, and sea operations by Israel’s army. These actions resulted in casualties among Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, and raised concerns for the safety of hostages.

Meanwhile, German and French police also reinforced security around synagogues, Jewish schools, and monuments. In Berlin, some supporters of the Palestinian cause took to the streets to celebrate the attack, adding to the tension.

The Metropolitan Police anticipates potential protests in the coming days due to the ongoing conflict and has assured that appropriate policing plans will be in place to manage such situations.