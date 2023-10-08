Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

“Iga Swiatek Ends Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak to Reach China Open Final

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

World number two Iga Swiatek dominated the China Open semi-final in Beijing, defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-3. This victory handed Gauff her first defeat in 17 matches and secured Swiatek’s place in the final against Liudmila Samsonova.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Swiatek established her dominance early in the match, gaining a double break of serve in the first set and winning it comfortably. In the second set, Gauff faced an additional challenge as the match was paused for her to receive treatment for a right shoulder injury. However, Swiatek continued her solid performance and secured the win.

After the match, Swiatek mentioned that she played with a more solid and less aggressive style in this tournament, resulting in fewer mistakes. She acknowledged the tough competition presented by Gauff, who excels both in attack and defense.

Gauff commented on her injury, expressing that she felt it during the first set and that playing with pain was a new experience for her. Despite the discomfort, she battled through the match, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Swiatek’s skillful play.

In the other semi-final, Liudmila Samsonova pulled off an upset by defeating world number five Elena Rybakina with a score of 7-6 (9/7), 6-3. Samsonova, ranked 22nd, added another impressive win to her record, which includes victories over top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova.

The China Open returned after a hiatus since 2019 due to Beijing’s previous zero-Covid policy. Swiatek’s strong performance puts her in contention for the title in this highly anticipated tournament.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Spurs Go Top of Premier League with 10-Man Victory Over Luton
Next article
“Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Calls for Simplification of VAR
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Sports 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights