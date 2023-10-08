“Iga Swiatek Ends Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak to Reach China Open Final

World number two Iga Swiatek dominated the China Open semi-final in Beijing, defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-3. This victory handed Gauff her first defeat in 17 matches and secured Swiatek’s place in the final against Liudmila Samsonova.

Swiatek established her dominance early in the match, gaining a double break of serve in the first set and winning it comfortably. In the second set, Gauff faced an additional challenge as the match was paused for her to receive treatment for a right shoulder injury. However, Swiatek continued her solid performance and secured the win.

After the match, Swiatek mentioned that she played with a more solid and less aggressive style in this tournament, resulting in fewer mistakes. She acknowledged the tough competition presented by Gauff, who excels both in attack and defense.

Gauff commented on her injury, expressing that she felt it during the first set and that playing with pain was a new experience for her. Despite the discomfort, she battled through the match, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Swiatek’s skillful play.

In the other semi-final, Liudmila Samsonova pulled off an upset by defeating world number five Elena Rybakina with a score of 7-6 (9/7), 6-3. Samsonova, ranked 22nd, added another impressive win to her record, which includes victories over top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova.

The China Open returned after a hiatus since 2019 due to Beijing’s previous zero-Covid policy. Swiatek’s strong performance puts her in contention for the title in this highly anticipated tournament.”