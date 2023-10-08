Menu
Entertainment

”I never wanted to do music — Mr Eazi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, has revealed that he never wanted to be a musician.

The mechanical engineer said he stumbled into music by accident.

He said he contemplated quitting music after performing at the Coachella in 2019, just three years into his music career and he didn’t feel fulfilled.

The ‘Skin Tight’ crooner said he decided to diversify into tech to ease the burnout he was experiencing musically.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with media personality, Angela Lee.

He said:

“I have a tech company called Zagadat Capital. And this was like me being bored of music.

“After performing at the Coachella in 2019. I played on the first day of Coachella, I came down from the stage and I felt nothing. No happiness. No sadness.

“For somebody who never wanted to be an artist, and third year of my career, I’m playing Coachella and I felt nothing.

“So, for me, it was a sign I would either have to quit music and go do something else. Because that was not a good feeling to have or I needed to pause. Maybe I was experiencing burnout.

“And when COVID hit, it was the first time I paused and tried to decide what would be the next move. I had started Empawa so I was getting to understand the music business.

“But I was tired of even listening to music. How can you run a music business without listening to music? So, I just had my team handle that.

“I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur and now the music has given me access to people and capital, so I was like, okay, I’m gonna start my fund like Jay-Z.”

Mr Eazi also disclosed that he will be investing in the movie industry from next year.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

