Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

”I had to deal with depression and drugs”– Toyin Abraham Reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has narrated how she got exposed to drugs when her marriage to actor Adeniyi Johnson crashed.

Recounting her ordeal during her latest interview with BBC News Yoruba, Toyin said her female friend who introduced her to drugs made her believe that they would make her problems disappear and lessen the pain of her sadness.

“I have done some certain things that are not really my fault because I came from a Christian home.

“When the problems started, some of my friends introduced me to drugs in such a way that I kept asking myself what led me to this.

“I didn’t plan for a broken marriage. But when it happened, I was emotionally carried away.

“Those things were empowering my negative energy. Sometimes even when I do some positive things it would just end being negative. So I had to stop.

“Then I sought help. And I also changed some friends and people around me. I tried to be positive and I had to deal with depression and drugs.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
”I renovated prison cell, Naira Marley will enjoy it – Seun Kuti
Next article
”I never wanted to do music — Mr Eazi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Egyptian policeman kills Israeli tourists in Alexandria: Reports

News Wire -
In Alexandria, a tragic incident unfolded as an Egyptian...

Global Outcry Over Israel-Palestine Conflict

News Wire -
In recent developments, nations across the globe have decried...

Nigerian Government Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Israel-Palestine Conflict

News Wire -
The Nigerian government has issued a fervent plea for...

Increased Police Presence in London Following Israel-Gaza Conflict

News Wire -
The Metropolitan Police in London has announced an escalation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Egyptian policeman kills Israeli tourists in Alexandria: Reports

Geopolitics 0
In Alexandria, a tragic incident unfolded as an Egyptian...

Global Outcry Over Israel-Palestine Conflict

Geopolitics 0
In recent developments, nations across the globe have decried...

Nigerian Government Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Israel-Palestine Conflict

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian government has issued a fervent plea for...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights