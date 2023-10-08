Global Outcry Over Israel-Palestine Conflict

In recent developments, nations across the globe have decried the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine, marked by a surprise attack from Hamas militants, leading to a barrage of rockets and widespread violence. This conflict has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with Israel’s military reporting over 200 casualties.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Countries worldwide have called for an immediate de-escalation of the situation, as Israel responded with airstrikes and other military operations in Gaza, which Palestinian authorities claim have claimed more than 230 lives.

Here is a summary of international reactions to the crisis:

United States:

President Joe Biden expressed unwavering support for Israel, stating that the United States stands firmly behind the nation. Talks regarding military aid to Israel are underway.

Saudi Arabia:

The Saudi Arabian foreign ministry called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and exercise restraint. They reiterated concerns about the ongoing Palestinian situation.

United Nations:

The UN’s human rights chief, Volker Turk, called for an immediate halt to violence and urged key countries to de-escalate the situation to prevent further bloodshed. He expressed deep concern about reports of Israeli civilians being taken hostage.

European Union (EU):

EU leaders condemned the attack by Hamas and affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense. They called for an immediate end to violence and the release of hostages, emphasizing that terrorism and violence are not solutions.

Brazil:

Brazil condemned the attacks on Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation. They announced plans for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the matter.

China:

China expressed deep concern about the escalating violence and called for all parties to remain calm, cease fire immediately, protect civilians, and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Russia:

Russia’s foreign ministry called for an immediate ceasefire and urged both Palestinian and Israeli sides to renounce violence. They emphasized the need for an international negotiation process to establish lasting peace.

Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense and condemned terrorism as a crime against humanity.

Turkey:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both sides to avoid further escalation and act reasonably to reduce tensions.

France:

France expressed full solidarity with Israel and condemned terrorism, emphasizing its commitment to Israel’s security.

Germany:

Germany affirmed its full solidarity with Israel and recognized its right to defend itself against terrorism as guaranteed by international law.

United Kingdom:

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed shock over the attacks and unequivocally supported Israel’s right to self-defense.

Japan:

Japan strongly condemned cross-border attacks and criticized the kidnapping of Israelis, while expressing concern about casualties in the Gaza Strip. They called for restraint from all parties.

South Africa:

South Africa expressed grave concern over the escalation and emphasized the need for a credible peace process to achieve a two-state solution and comprehensive peace.

India:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel during this challenging time.

Venezuela:

Venezuela’s government voiced deep concern over the clashes, attributing them to the Palestinian people’s struggle to assert their historic rights within international legality.