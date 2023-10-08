Menu
Give Us Permission To Bear Firearms” — Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Tells Federal Govt

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 8,2023.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked the Federal Government for permission for its personnel to bear firearms in discharging their duties.

Speaking at an event in Kontagora, Niger State on Saturday, October 7, the Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, said this is due to the level of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the measure would ensure adequate protection for the personnel who were often attacked in the course of duty by some road users or suspected crim+nals who take advantage of the security challenges in the country.

“It is left to the political leaders to arm the FRSC, but what we do know is that the issue of the FRSC bearing arms has been on our status since 1992.

What we are still waiting for is for us to be given the go-ahead to start using arms.

Right now, looking at the level of insecurity in the country, it is not out of place for the FRSC to start using arms to enable us protect ourselves when the need arises,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

