Ex-Minister Dalung Accuses President Tinubu of Succumbing to Fuel Subsidy Pressure

Former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has leveled allegations against President Bola Tinubu, asserting that he has yielded to the demands of fuel subsidy profiteers. Dalung expressed these concerns in a recent interview with Trust Radio, as he evaluated the current administration.

In his candid statement, Dalung asserted that President Tinubu had made a significant misstep by inadvertently playing into the hands of those benefiting from the subsidy system, leading to a state of disarray among Nigerians. He remarked, “He goofed full-time by playing into the hands of subsidy racketeers, by making the statement that subsidy was gone. And Nigerians have not recovered from that trauma.”

However, Dalung offered a potential solution, suggesting that if necessary, President Tinubu should consider a gradual reduction of subsidies, proposing a 50 percent reduction as a measured approach.

The former minister also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the nation’s currency, advocating for the defense of the Naira. He likened allowing the Naira to float without support to sending a soldier into battle without adequate protection.

Dalung’s heartfelt plea extended to the welfare of Nigerians, highlighting the prevailing hardships and hunger plaguing the nation. He argued that President Tinubu’s economic policies, lacking a compassionate aspect, have pushed citizens to the brink. Dalung urged the President to prioritize saving lives over economic policies, emphasizing that these policies must have a human-centered approach.

In his closing remarks, Dalung cautioned that unless the President’s economic policies become more empathetic, he risks suffering the same fate as his predecessor, President Buhari. He underscored the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of hunger and hardship affecting the populace before focusing on broader economic policies.