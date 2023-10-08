Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Aspirant Defies APC Suspension Threats

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Barrister Festus Daumiebi Sunday, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State during last year’s primaries, boldly challenges the ongoing attempts by certain party members to suspend him, dismissing it as a futile endeavor.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Daumiebi, who lost the APC governorship ticket to Chief Timipre Sylva and subsequently contested the outcome of the primaries, remains a staunch party member. He released a statement on Saturday asserting that certain individuals in Abuja were orchestrating his “unlawful” suspension from the party.

As the APC’s senatorial candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections, Daumiebi, a founding and dedicated party member, affirms his loyalty to the party and expresses no intention of leaving.

In his statement, Daumiebi says, “Intelligence reports before me indicate that some members of my party, the APC, are in Abuja orchestrating to induce my Southern Ijaw Ward 12 executive to announce my illegal suspension from the All Progressives Congress.”

He dismisses the allegations against him as baseless and calls for concrete evidence to support their claims. He emphasizes his contributions to the APC’s growth in Bayelsa State and reaffirms his commitment to the party.

Daumiebi asserts, “I cannot be forced out of the party by any individual or group of persons, no matter how highly placed, as the APC is a party founded on the principle of the rule of law and democratic ethos.”

He advises those behind the alleged blackmail and their agenda to cease their actions, highlighting the importance of party unity, especially as the state approaches the November 11th Gubernatorial Elections.

Daumiebi concludes by assuring the national executive of the APC of his unwavering commitment to the party and its principles.

Efforts to reach Barrister Dennis Otiotio, the APC Chairman in Bayelsa State, for comment were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls at the time of reporting.

Previous article
Morocco, Spain, and Portugal to Co-host 2030 World Cup, Saudi Arabia Eyes 2034 Bid
Next article
Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Barcelona Stages Remarkable Comeback Against Granada in La Liga, but Falls Behind in Title Race

Emman Tochi -
In a thrilling La Liga showdown, Barcelona rallied from...

Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu

The Editor -
The Federal Government is set to inaugurate its Conditional...

Male-to-female wins Miss Portugal pageant

News Wire -
A transgender woman has been named Miss Portugal for...

Give Us Permission To Bear Firearms” — Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Tells Federal Govt

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Barcelona Stages Remarkable Comeback Against Granada in La Liga, but Falls Behind in Title Race

FootBall 0
In a thrilling La Liga showdown, Barcelona rallied from...

Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Federal Government is set to inaugurate its Conditional...

Male-to-female wins Miss Portugal pageant

Lifestyle News 0
A transgender woman has been named Miss Portugal for...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights