Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Aspirant Defies APC Suspension Threats

Barrister Festus Daumiebi Sunday, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State during last year’s primaries, boldly challenges the ongoing attempts by certain party members to suspend him, dismissing it as a futile endeavor.

Daumiebi, who lost the APC governorship ticket to Chief Timipre Sylva and subsequently contested the outcome of the primaries, remains a staunch party member. He released a statement on Saturday asserting that certain individuals in Abuja were orchestrating his “unlawful” suspension from the party.

As the APC’s senatorial candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections, Daumiebi, a founding and dedicated party member, affirms his loyalty to the party and expresses no intention of leaving.

In his statement, Daumiebi says, “Intelligence reports before me indicate that some members of my party, the APC, are in Abuja orchestrating to induce my Southern Ijaw Ward 12 executive to announce my illegal suspension from the All Progressives Congress.”

He dismisses the allegations against him as baseless and calls for concrete evidence to support their claims. He emphasizes his contributions to the APC’s growth in Bayelsa State and reaffirms his commitment to the party.

Daumiebi asserts, “I cannot be forced out of the party by any individual or group of persons, no matter how highly placed, as the APC is a party founded on the principle of the rule of law and democratic ethos.”

He advises those behind the alleged blackmail and their agenda to cease their actions, highlighting the importance of party unity, especially as the state approaches the November 11th Gubernatorial Elections.

Daumiebi concludes by assuring the national executive of the APC of his unwavering commitment to the party and its principles.

Efforts to reach Barrister Dennis Otiotio, the APC Chairman in Bayelsa State, for comment were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls at the time of reporting.