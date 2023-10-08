Menu
Comedian AY apologises to Davido over pr££k joke he made about the singer in Warri

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has tendered a public apology to Afrobeats singer Davido for making an insensitive joke about him.

AY has been in the news after a video of him shading Davido during his recent performance in Warri surfaced on social media.

He made Davido the subject of his joke as he commented on the singer’s multiple baby mamas.

Akelicious recalls that the comedian’s new baby came into the family 13 years after his first child, Michelle.

Speaking in the viral video, AY said: “Davido, with his small prick, dey give people belle, belle, belle, belle. With my big Warri prick, 13 years belle no come.”

The joke did not land well with many netizens who found it offensive and inappropriate, as they criticised him for making such personal and potentially hurtful remarks about the singer.

Following the backlash, AY took to his official Instagram page to tender an apology to Davido.

He wrote: “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of Canada and US and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered. No excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Popular

