“Chief of Defence Staff Pledges Unwavering Commitment to National Security”

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has expressed his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and peace of Nigeria. He made this pledge to both the Nigerian people and President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing his determination to combat insecurity effectively.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

General Musa also reasserted his dedication to upholding the principles and values that guide the Armed Forces of Nigeria. He stressed that every member of the military has a solemn duty to honor the sacrifices made in service to the nation.

These remarks were delivered during the 37 Regular Course 38th anniversary of gratitude and the investiture of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya (Rtd), as the Grand Patron of the Course in Abuja on Sunday. The event, attended by high-ranking military officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, spanned from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

General Musa acknowledged the critical role played by veterans in the success of the nation’s military and their unwavering support. He highlighted that the dedication and service of armed forces veterans, characterized by duty, honor, and loyalty, serve as a source of inspiration.

He stated, “I am saying it from the bottom of my heart. We have this promise to make to all of you, that I will not let you down. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we continue from where you have stopped, so that we can get the desired goals of bringing lasting peace to our dear country Nigeria.”

General Musa concluded by reiterating his commitment to upholding the enduring ideals and principles that have guided the armed forces throughout history, acknowledging the sacrifices made by every member of the service regular courses.

Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya (Rtd), the former Chief of Army Staff, expressed his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him by his course mates and emphasized the importance of unity and togetherness among the Course 37 members. He urged them to sustain and improve upon the bonds forged over four decades.

Retired Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim, the chairman of the occasion and former Chief of Defence Staff, lauded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for producing high-quality armed forces personnel who are not only well-educated but also closely connected to the needs of the communities they serve.

Retired Major-General Victor Ezugwu, President of the 37 Regular Course, celebrated the former COAS for his outstanding service and representation. He noted that the course had produced the highest number of two-star generals in the history of the Nigerian armed forces from 1964 to the present day.