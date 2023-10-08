Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

“Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Calls for Simplification of VAR

By: News Wire

Date:

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has voiced his opinion on the VAR system, advocating for its simplification after a recent costly goal blunder in a Liverpool match. Last weekend, Liverpool was wrongly denied an opening goal against Tottenham due to an error by VAR operator Darren England.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The goal by Luis Diaz was given offside by on-pitch officials, but the VAR operator mistakenly thought they had made an onside call. This led to the disallowance of the goal after play had resumed.

Pochettino expressed his trust in VAR but emphasized the need for simplification. He used an analogy, stating, “I trust in the car but the driver? That is the problem.” Pochettino believes that returning more power to the referee could be a solution, particularly for offside and goal-line decisions.

He suggested that only offside and goal-line decisions should be checked by VAR, leaving other on-pitch decisions to the referee and their assistants. Pochettino acknowledged that VAR is essential but highlighted the dissatisfaction with the management of VAR and the referees’ decisions.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou also acknowledged the mistake that denied Liverpool a legitimate goal, describing it as a “significant human error.” However, he called for understanding toward the VAR operator, emphasizing that it was a mistake made by a human being.

The incident has sparked discussions about the role and effectiveness of VAR in football, with many calling for improvements to avoid such errors in the future.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Iga Swiatek Ends Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak to Reach China Open Final
Next article
“Simone Biles Secures 21st World Title in Gymnastics All-Around
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Sports 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 2:00 pm Stadium The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights