“Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Calls for Simplification of VAR

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has voiced his opinion on the VAR system, advocating for its simplification after a recent costly goal blunder in a Liverpool match. Last weekend, Liverpool was wrongly denied an opening goal against Tottenham due to an error by VAR operator Darren England.

The goal by Luis Diaz was given offside by on-pitch officials, but the VAR operator mistakenly thought they had made an onside call. This led to the disallowance of the goal after play had resumed.

Pochettino expressed his trust in VAR but emphasized the need for simplification. He used an analogy, stating, “I trust in the car but the driver? That is the problem.” Pochettino believes that returning more power to the referee could be a solution, particularly for offside and goal-line decisions.

He suggested that only offside and goal-line decisions should be checked by VAR, leaving other on-pitch decisions to the referee and their assistants. Pochettino acknowledged that VAR is essential but highlighted the dissatisfaction with the management of VAR and the referees’ decisions.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou also acknowledged the mistake that denied Liverpool a legitimate goal, describing it as a “significant human error.” However, he called for understanding toward the VAR operator, emphasizing that it was a mistake made by a human being.

The incident has sparked discussions about the role and effectiveness of VAR in football, with many calling for improvements to avoid such errors in the future.”