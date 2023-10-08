Menu
Celebrating My Teacher, Mr Dennis Okoro on World Teachers Day – Sonny Iroche

By: Naija247news

Date:

Government College Umuahia. Class of 1970 (Entry Year)

On this special occasion of Teachers Day, I would like to take a moment to extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Dennis Okoro, my Science Teacher during my time in Form 1 at Government College Umuahia in 1970. Your exceptional teaching abilities left a lasting impact on my young and impressionable mind, ultimately guiding me towards pursuing a first degree in Zoology.

I am truly grateful for the privilege of having you as my teacher, as well as being a part of our iconic class of 1970. Your role extended beyond that of a mere educator; you patiently nurtured us, serving as a father figure at our first year in Umuahia and the onset of our academic journey. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and for shaping the lives of countless students like myself.
Thank you sir, and God bless you today and always.

spot_imgspot_img

