Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm

Stadium The American Express Community Stadium.

Referee Anthony Taylor (England)

Goal Scorer:

Brighton

After contributing an own goal to his side’s abysmal showing at Villa Park, Pervis Estupinan’s torment continued this week, as the Ecuadorian left-back sustained a thigh injury which is expected to render him unavailable for the next month.

Estupinan joins knee victims Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso in the treatment room, while ex-Liverpool duo James Milner and Adam Lallana are also expected to miss out on a reunion with their former employers due to their own niggles, although both should return straight after the international break.

 

With Estupinan being looked after by the medical team, Tariq Lamptey should continue to deputise on the left flank – despite concerns over his workload – while teenage hotshot Evan Ferguson should be recalled to the tip of the attack over the veteran Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; Gilmour, Gross; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool

As for the men in red, Curtis Jones begins a three-game domestic ban – which Liverpool failed to overturn – for his crunching tackle on Yves Bissouma, while Diogo Jota will sit on the naughty step for one game owing to his sending-off for two bookable offences.

In addition to their disciplinary concerns, Liverpool lost Cody Gakpo to a knee issue straight after the Dutchman equalised against Tottenham, while Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are out of contention as well.

Jones’s suspension has opened the door for Gravenberch to make his first Premier League start for the club after opening his goalscoring account on Thursday, although Wataru Endo could offer a more defensive presence against a side who have already netted 23 goals across all tournaments this term.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Liverpool.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT
Next article
Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

Breast cancer: Lack of early detection root cause death in women–BRECAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu at Supreme Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples...

Arsenal v Manchester City: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

FootBall 0
Oct 8,2023. Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Stadium Emirates...

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Reply- Miyetti Allah Reacts to Wike’s Threat Over Grazing of Cows in FCT

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights