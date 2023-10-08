Brighton v Liverpool: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

Oct 8,2023.

Date: Sunday 8th October, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm

Stadium The American Express Community Stadium.

Referee Anthony Taylor (England)

Brighton

After contributing an own goal to his side’s abysmal showing at Villa Park, Pervis Estupinan’s torment continued this week, as the Ecuadorian left-back sustained a thigh injury which is expected to render him unavailable for the next month.

Estupinan joins knee victims Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso in the treatment room, while ex-Liverpool duo James Milner and Adam Lallana are also expected to miss out on a reunion with their former employers due to their own niggles, although both should return straight after the international break.

With Estupinan being looked after by the medical team, Tariq Lamptey should continue to deputise on the left flank – despite concerns over his workload – while teenage hotshot Evan Ferguson should be recalled to the tip of the attack over the veteran Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; Gilmour, Gross; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool

As for the men in red, Curtis Jones begins a three-game domestic ban – which Liverpool failed to overturn – for his crunching tackle on Yves Bissouma, while Diogo Jota will sit on the naughty step for one game owing to his sending-off for two bookable offences.

In addition to their disciplinary concerns, Liverpool lost Cody Gakpo to a knee issue straight after the Dutchman equalised against Tottenham, while Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are out of contention as well.

Jones’s suspension has opened the door for Gravenberch to make his first Premier League start for the club after opening his goalscoring account on Thursday, although Wataru Endo could offer a more defensive presence against a side who have already netted 23 goals across all tournaments this term.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Liverpool.(www.naija247news.com)