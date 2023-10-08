Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Barcelona Stages Remarkable Comeback Against Granada in La Liga, but Falls Behind in Title Race

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a thrilling La Liga showdown, Barcelona rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Granada on Sunday. However, this spirited comeback has cost them valuable ground in the race for the La Liga title.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Granada’s Bryan Zaragoza netted two early goals, including the quickest goal Barcelona has conceded in the 21st century, just 17 seconds into the match. Despite this setback, Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto managed to salvage a point for the defending champions.

Nevertheless, Barcelona now finds themselves in third place, trailing Real Madrid, the league leaders, by three points, and Girona, their neighboring rivals, by one point, both of whom secured victories on Saturday.

Yamal’s goal just before halftime was notable, as he became La Liga’s youngest-ever scorer at just 16 years and 87 days old. Sergi Roberto’s late equalizer ensured a thrilling finish to the match but couldn’t secure a victory.

Barcelona’s night was further marred by a knee injury to Jules Kounde, adding to their growing list of injured players, including Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Raphinha.

Despite Xavi’s tactical adjustments, Granada capitalized on Barcelona’s defensive vulnerabilities, with Zaragoza scoring a sublime second goal. The Catalans struggled to break down Granada’s defense despite several attempts to equalize.

Ultimately, Sergi Roberto’s goal salvaged a point for Barcelona, but the draw has left them facing an uphill battle in the La Liga title race, with injuries and defensive concerns to address in the coming matches.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu

The Editor -
The Federal Government is set to inaugurate its Conditional...

Male-to-female wins Miss Portugal pageant

News Wire -
A transgender woman has been named Miss Portugal for...

Give Us Permission To Bear Firearms” — Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Tells Federal Govt

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked...

Lagos State Governor, Orders Demolition Of Popular Bombata And Jankara Markets In Lagos Island

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 8,2023. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Admin To Launch Conditional Cash Transfer To 15m Households October 17th – Betta Edu

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Federal Government is set to inaugurate its Conditional...

Male-to-female wins Miss Portugal pageant

Lifestyle News 0
A transgender woman has been named Miss Portugal for...

Give Us Permission To Bear Firearms” — Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Tells Federal Govt

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 8,2023. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights