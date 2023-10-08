Barcelona Stages Remarkable Comeback Against Granada in La Liga, but Falls Behind in Title Race

In a thrilling La Liga showdown, Barcelona rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Granada on Sunday. However, this spirited comeback has cost them valuable ground in the race for the La Liga title.

Granada’s Bryan Zaragoza netted two early goals, including the quickest goal Barcelona has conceded in the 21st century, just 17 seconds into the match. Despite this setback, Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto managed to salvage a point for the defending champions.

Nevertheless, Barcelona now finds themselves in third place, trailing Real Madrid, the league leaders, by three points, and Girona, their neighboring rivals, by one point, both of whom secured victories on Saturday.

Yamal’s goal just before halftime was notable, as he became La Liga’s youngest-ever scorer at just 16 years and 87 days old. Sergi Roberto’s late equalizer ensured a thrilling finish to the match but couldn’t secure a victory.

Barcelona’s night was further marred by a knee injury to Jules Kounde, adding to their growing list of injured players, including Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Raphinha.

Despite Xavi’s tactical adjustments, Granada capitalized on Barcelona’s defensive vulnerabilities, with Zaragoza scoring a sublime second goal. The Catalans struggled to break down Granada’s defense despite several attempts to equalize.

Ultimately, Sergi Roberto’s goal salvaged a point for Barcelona, but the draw has left them facing an uphill battle in the La Liga title race, with injuries and defensive concerns to address in the coming matches.