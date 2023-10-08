Menu
Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits killed four persons and injured four others at Uguwan Dankali in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, police spokesman in Kaduna State, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated on Sunday.

He stated that upon receiving a distress call, a joint response team of the police, the military and civilian Joint Task Force went in pursuit of the bandits.

Hassan added that in the gun duel that ensued, the bandits abandoned five victims they already kidnapped.

“The victims were immediately rescued and conveyed to the hospital alongside the injured,’’ he stated.

He added that the police had arrested a bandit suspected to be one of those that attacked Uguwan Dankali and he was found to be in possession of several military woodland camouflage wears.

He stated also that investigation had since started and efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing other bandits.

Hassan added that Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr Musa Garba had commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives to the attack.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

